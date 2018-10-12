Mumbai Crime: Devendra Fadnavis asks DGP to begin probe in 2017 Kalyan gang-rape case

crime

Fadnavis confirmed to mid-day that he had met the survivor's family and assured them a fair probe in the matter

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe in the May 2017 alleged gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman in Kalyan. On Wednesday, the survivor met Fadnavis, where he asked Director General of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar why the probe had been delayed, and instructed him to begin it at the earliest. Fadnavis confirmed to mid-day that he had met the survivor's family and assured them a fair probe in the matter.

Earlier on Monday, after the survivor had approached Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar, he had allegedly made some inappropriate comments to her. She later lodged a written complaint against him at Marine Drive police station.

Flashback

Four months after moving to Kalyan in 2017, the woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven men over seven days. Later, she alleged, the police as well as the state government failed to get her justice even though she had to relocate six times because of the incident.

Sedative in prasad

Originally from Jalgaon, the family had moved to Kalyan in February last year. Apart from running a grocery store, they also owned an auto-rickshaw, which they primarily used for transporting essentials. The woman said that one day while she was sitting in the shop, the accused came by and gave her some prasad, which was laced with sedatives. They then raped her and even molested her six-year-old daughter. They then raped her for a week at knifepoint.

The survivor is of the opinion that though the ministers have promised them justice, nothing has been done in the case till now. "We don't trust anyone. Evidence has been destroyed and we were forced to move out of the village," said the woman's husband.

