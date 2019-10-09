Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth over Rs 1.8 crore stuck to boarding pass and smuggled

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Monday nabbed a 41-year-old man for smuggling 51 diamonds from Bahrain to Mumbai. Officials found a necklace and a pair of earrings studded with the diamonds hidden behind his boarding pass. According to experts, the diamonds are valued at Rs 1.85 crore. Officials are trying to find where he procured the diamonds and where he was going to deliver them.

On October 7, officers of the AIU were keeping an eye on passengers arriving from Gulf Air at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA). They grew suspicious of a person who cleared the green channel and was walking towards the exit at the Customs arrival baggage hall. They found his body language and mannerism odd and decided to intercept him.

The person identified himself as Mohammed Nawab Alam, a resident of Patna, Bihar. Officials carried out a personal as well as baggage search of Alam. The officers found an e-boarding pass in his trousers pocket, which was thicker than normal paper. When officials checked it they found a necklace and a pair of earrings in a plastic pouch concealed in a tissue paper behind it. They found the jewellery was studded with 51 diamonds. The value of the jewellery was said to be Rs 1,85,99,500.

Officials questioned Alam about the source of the jewellery and where he was going to deliver it. "Alam not only knew he was smuggling, he willfully volunteered for the same. Therefore he has been arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act 1962," said an officer. A holiday court on Tuesday sent Alam to AIU custody.

51

No. of diamonds smuggled

