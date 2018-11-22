Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 40 lakh stolen from delivery man

crime

Nilesh Mansheta who has been working for Mehta's firm for the last two years, was travelling to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) when the diamonds were stolen from his bag

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mumbai Central is on a lookout for a man who allegedly stole diamonds worth Rs 40 lakh from a delivery boy working for South-Mumbai based Tejas Mehta's diamond firm on Tuesday. Nilesh Mansheta, 49, who has been working for Mehta's firm for the last two years, was travelling to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 20, 2018 when the diamonds were stolen from his bag. The incident came to light after Mansheta found the zip of his sack bag open.

"My seniors asked me to deliver four diamond parcels to different clients in BKC. Around 1 pm, I kept them in my bag and reached Charni Road railway station to board the 1.21 pm Vasai local from platform three," said Mansheta, who is responsible for delivering the gems to Mehta's clients.

When the train reached Dadar, Mansheta found that his bag was open. "I got scared and immediately checked the bag but the diamonds were missing. I also checked the compartment but couldn't find anything. That's when I knew someone had stolen them," he added.

He then lodged an FIR against unknown persons with the Mumbai Central GRP. Shailendra Dhiwar, senior inspector of GRP Mumbai Central told mid-day that an offence has been registered and investigation is on. "We have a registered under section 379 of Indian Penal Code and investigation is on," said Dhiwar.

The GRP also scanned the CCTV footage at Charni Road station but the accused has not been identified yet. "If the crime has taken place inside the train compartment, it will be difficult to find the suspect. We are also checking footage at Dadar railway station," Dhiwar said.

