Mumbai Crime: Director pushing actor-models into prostitution arrested at hotel in Andheri

On Wednesday, the Social Service Branch of the Mumbai Police arrested a film director for his alleged involvement in pushing women into prostitution. The incident came into the limelight when the police personnel posed as customers and arrived at a hotel in Andheri East near JB Nagar circle before arresting the director in the raid.

According to a police official, the man identified as Nitesh Jagdish Goel is part of the direction team of a major Bollywood actor's film. Acting upon a tip-off from the Intelligence that women working in the film industry are being forced into prostitution, the Social Service Branch of the Mumbai Police led by Senior PI Sandeesh Revale conducted the raid and arrested the accused from the hotel.

The police also managed to rescue two women who were forced into prostitution by Goel. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, an official said, "During the raid, we rescued two women, whom Goel had forced into prostitution. The women had worked as models and acted in several Bollywood films before."

According to the police officials, Goel is a resident of Versova and has several film scripts, screenplays to his credit in Bollywood. He has also written dialogues for short films as well. He has also worked as a casting associate and assistant director in the B-Town Industry.

Goel, 35, has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for the trafficking of women. Senior PI Revale said, "We have handed him over to the local Andheri police station, under whose jurisdiction the hotel comes under." He further said, "We are questioning him about his involvement in the trafficking of women."

The police claimed that Goel acted as a middleman between the women and the clients.

