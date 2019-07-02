Mumbai crime: Doctor films female client during hair removal treatment

crime

A Lokhandwala based doctor was booked for allegedly filming a 27-year old woman while she was undergoing a body hair removal procedure at his clinic in Andheri. The complainant had gone to the clinic for the procedure on June 24. According to the police, she had to take off her clothes in front of three woman assistants of the doctor as part of the procedure. During the procedure, she noticed that a camera was installed inside the smoke detector on the ceiling. She stopped the treatment and left the clinic after clicking a picture of the camera.

In a heated exchange with the doctor on the issue, the doctor told her that all the footage is deleted automatically after 15 days.

Hindustan Times reported that the woman filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station. However, as per the three assistants, the woman was aware of the camera before the procedure started.

In a similar incident, a doctor was arrested for allegedly molesting another doctor at a night club in Andheri. The complaint accused the doctor for touching her inappropriately while dancing. The accused and the victim were not known to each other and had come to the club with their respective friends.

