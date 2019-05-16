Mumbai Crime: Doctor for sharing derogatory post on Sadhvi Pragya in Vikhroli
The action was taken after an activist Ravindra Tiwari registered a complaint against the doctor with the Parksite Police in Vikhroli
A 38-year-old homoeopathic doctor was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly posting derogatory content on BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on a social media platform. Police said that the doctor is the resident of Vikhroli West.
The doctor, identified as Sunil Kumar Nishad, was arrested on May 15, police said. The action was taken after an activist Ravindra Tiwari registered a complaint against the doctor with the Parksite Police in Vikhroli.
Police have registered an FIR against the doctor under the section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
A resident of Vikhroli West, Nishad was arrested for posting objectionable posts against Thakur and Brahmans, the FIR registered in the matter mentioned.
Earlier in the day, Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday kicked up a row as she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a "patriot". The Madhya Pradesh BJP, however, distanced itself from her statement saying it did not agree with her as Mahatma
Gandhi's killer cannot be a patriot. Talking to a news channel here, Thakur said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."
Pragya Thakur said this in response to a question over actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan's remarks that free India's first terrorist was a Hindu", a reference to Nathuram Godse. Pragya Singh was in Agar Malwa for a road-show for Mahendra Solanki, BJP candidate from Dewas Lok Sabha seat. Netizens on the social media platform reacted to Pragya Singh Thakur statement where she called Nathuram Godse a patriot.
(With inputs from ANI)
