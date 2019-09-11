Mumbai Crime: Dog killed for seeking food outside meat shop in Goregaon

The owner of a butcher shop slashed a stray dog to death on Monday after he spotted her eating chicken waste that he had thrown on the road. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Irshad Qureshi, 20, under the Cruelty to Animals Act after an eyewitness called the police control room.

The incident took place in the Veet Bhatti area of Goregaon East, when the dog who had recently delivered puppies, was looking for food near Pakiza Mutton Shop. While she was trying to grab the pieces of chicken waste, the butcher spotted her and in a fit of anger attacked her with the knife he was carrying.

The injured dog started running helter skelter crying loudly in pain when people from a nearby Ganesh pandal heard her. When they went to investigate, they saw her lying dead on the road. A local resident Sunil Kumbhar, 28, immediately called the police control room. Kumbhar in his statement said stray dogs in the area regularly gather near the shop in search of food and eat the waste pieces of meat thrown outside the shop.

Kumbhar told mid-day, "On the day of the incident, my friends and I were sitting in the Ganesh pandal when we heard the agonising screams of the dog around 12.30 pm. When we came out we saw her lying on the road in a pool of blood. The people nearby said that a butcher had attacked the dog with a knife."

He added, "My friends Ganesh Lad, Ajju Gupta, Ajit Yadav, Prathamesh Vadarkar and I went to the shop and asked Qureshi why he attacked the dog, but he did not respond. We then called the cops, who took him to the police station."

"On Kumbhar's complaint, we have registered a case and booked the accused under section 429 of IPC and various sections of animal cruelty act," said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.

