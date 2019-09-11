Mumbai Crime: Dog killed for seeking food outside meat shop in Goregaon
Butcher slashes stray with knife; dog had recently delivered puppies
The owner of a butcher shop slashed a stray dog to death on Monday after he spotted her eating chicken waste that he had thrown on the road. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Irshad Qureshi, 20, under the Cruelty to Animals Act after an eyewitness called the police control room.
The incident took place in the Veet Bhatti area of Goregaon East, when the dog who had recently delivered puppies, was looking for food near Pakiza Mutton Shop. While she was trying to grab the pieces of chicken waste, the butcher spotted her and in a fit of anger attacked her with the knife he was carrying.
The injured dog started running helter skelter crying loudly in pain when people from a nearby Ganesh pandal heard her. When they went to investigate, they saw her lying dead on the road. A local resident Sunil Kumbhar, 28, immediately called the police control room. Kumbhar in his statement said stray dogs in the area regularly gather near the shop in search of food and eat the waste pieces of meat thrown outside the shop.
Kumbhar told mid-day, "On the day of the incident, my friends and I were sitting in the Ganesh pandal when we heard the agonising screams of the dog around 12.30 pm. When we came out we saw her lying on the road in a pool of blood. The people nearby said that a butcher had attacked the dog with a knife."
He added, "My friends Ganesh Lad, Ajju Gupta, Ajit Yadav, Prathamesh Vadarkar and I went to the shop and asked Qureshi why he attacked the dog, but he did not respond. We then called the cops, who took him to the police station."
"On Kumbhar's complaint, we have registered a case and booked the accused under section 429 of IPC and various sections of animal cruelty act," said a police officer from Dindoshi police station.
In December 2017, Mumbai Police booked a car driver for deliberately running his car over a sleeping puppy in Mulund. A resident of a nearby society said, "I used to take care of three stray puppies, all of whom are two months old. On that fateful day, I found one of them missing. When I checked the footage from a nearby CCTV camera, I found out that a Toyota Etios driver had driven his car over the sleeping puppies. While two of them managed to spring out of harm's way, the third was caught under the wheels and was in pain before going limp."
In September 2017, a 24-year old man beat up a stray dog with an iron rod on its head in the compound of Rizvi building in Kalina. Dabbu, the stray dog, was quietly passing by when the accused picked up an iron rod and started beating the animal mercilessly. The accused was arrested under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Animals to Cruelty Act
In March 2017, in a shocking incident, a tanker driver had run over a female dog who was feeding two of her five pups. The mother and the two pups died on the spot. The Nalasopara police booked the absconding driver for the horrifyingly cruel act
In May 2017, strays dogs living in Dahisar's Krishna Vatika Complex were poisoned to death. What was heartbreaking was that the same set of dogs had saved the society from an attack by the notorious Chaddi Banyan gang in 2012. Society members zeroed in on a resident as the suspect, after going through CCTV footage and a case was registered against him
In March 2017, a 22-yr-old law student of Dr DY Patil College of Law hit a stray dog, who was peacefully sleeping in a pit of gravel. The heartless man then shared a video of the act on his social media accounts. After bearing the brutal assault, the whimpering dog moved away from where he was resting. A non-cognisable complaint was filed against the accused and he was later taken into custody
In October 2016, robbers committed a heinous crime when they cut and brutalised a stray dog with a machete-like weapon near the fish market in Dahisar. An Independent animal rescuer received a call of a dog being found — mutilated and almost dying — near the fish market. Lobo then asked the caller to send her a picture of the injured dog. Her (the dog’s) toes were chopped off, and the right eye had popped out of its socket, which is mostly the result of being hit on the head with extreme force," said the activist. The dog was taken to a clinic in an autorickshaw by the caller. " The doctor stitched up her eye and the open wounds on her body, but couldn’t do anything else because she was very weak,” said Lobo. “The entire treatment took over three hours to complete."
In September 2016, protesting the stray dog menace in a barbaric manner, youth activists of a Kerala-based party allegedly killed around 10 canines, tied a few to a pole, and took them through town. Worse still, the main accused were members of an offshoot wing of the Congress party
In July 2016, Two MBBS students in Chennai decided to show their compassion by flinging a stray dog off a building. The final year MBBS student of a private medical college flung the dog from the terrace of a building and the act was video recorded by his friend. The dog managed to survive and was taken into a caring shelter. After immense national outrage, the duo was booked under IPC sections 428 and 429 and under Section 11(i)(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The duo was fined Rs 2 lakh for the crime
In a horrific display of cruelty, two dogs were brutally assaulted with an iron rod embedded with spiked nails in Solapur, Maharashtra. While one succumbed to its injuries on the spot, the other dog suffered prolonged injuries. The accused were nabbed later on
A Powai-based 19-year-old teenager forced a stray dog into having unnatural sex after locking it in the community toilet. The accused was later arrested by the Powai police under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC
Prince, a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador, was quietly sitting in his cage when a resident of Mahalaxmi, who used to drink with his friends at the spot, opened the cage and threw battery acid on him. Screaming in pain, Prince ran away. The poor canine could not survive. The 24-year old accused was traced and arrested by the police later on
In 2017, a stray dog, who had entered a Deonar residence and panicked by noise during Ganpati Visarjan, was allegedly battered to death with a bamboo stick by the occupant of the house. After committing the crime, the man disposed of the canine's corpse in a sewage canal. He was booked under Section 429 of The Indian Penal Code as well as sections 11(1)(a) and (l) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960
Ram Mandir police booked a local auto driver for purposely running over a puppy over and killing it. The driver was fully cognizant of his actions and refused to change his course despite the passenger insisting that he do so.
A man allegedly severed two legs of a puppy after the canine gave him a minor scratch in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. It is believed that the puppy had just lovingly approached the man. The police initiated action against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act
A nine-month-old stray dog was attacked with acid and/or boiling water in Goregaon. While it is believed that there was no motive for the attack, no suspects were identified.
High-flying Indian-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal was arrested for trying to torch two dogs outside his New York condo. He stormed up to two Jack Russell Terriers being walked outside his home at about 11.30 a.m. and singed the dogs' fur with a blow torch that he put together from an aerosol can and a lighter.
Two dogs were cruelly beaten to death by two youths in Bandra's Chimbai village for mating in public. Both dogs succumbed to their injuries. According to a shocked witness, the louder the dogs screamed, the harder they were hit by the assaulters
Three young men decided to tie puppies together and burn them alive near Ek Minar mosque in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad area. The monster-like men then shot a live video instructing others on how to go about the act
Nearly 50 dogs were burnt to death by unidentified people in Keezhamur village near Melmaruvathur, about 50km from Chennai. The act was committed because the villagers believed that the dogs had killed their livestock
Animal cruelty is a harsh offense and should be dealt with in a serious manner. These 19 cases of animal cruelty serve as a pronounced reminder of how humans have abused the unconditional love that dogs extend
