Mumbai Crime: Domestic help steals 2.19 kgs of gold, Rs 3 lakh, arrested after seven years

After a dramatic chase of seven years, a domestic help was arrested by the crime branch. He had stolen 2.19 Kilograms of gold and Rs three lakh cash from a businessman's house where he was working. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Sharma, 32 who hails from Darbhanga, Bihar.

The businessman Abdul Sattar, 59 has gold refinery factory in MIDC, Andheri. In October 2012 when Sharma was alone at businessman's flat he planned to clean his locker and flee to Mathura. To avoid his arrest, Sharma was aware if he goes back to Bihar, police will catch him. The MIDC police registered an FIR under sections 381 of Indian Penal Code and after a long chase, the police filed a closure report in "A" summary.

Akbar Pathan DCP detection said, "During several enquiries, we got a mobile number and the informer said that this number is somehow linked with the 2012 theft accused. We took technical help and then came to know that he is coming to Mumbai after seven years to sell gold to a jeweller. We laid the trap and nabbed him with around 300 grams of gold."

"During the investigation, we came to know that he had hidden remaining gold at his hideout in Mathura. Our team went there and recovered a total of 1.9 kg of gold," Pathan added.

Sharma was 13 years old when he came to Mumbai and started working at Juhu based fast food centre. After a few years, he switched his job and came to Shivaji Nagar, Govandi on the same portfolio. At a wedding ceremony, he met Abdul for the first time and impressed that Abdul was with his work, he offered him a job.

Abdul Sattar told mid-day, "Sharma's behaviour was very impressive in nature as I started treating him as my child. I opened one Chinese shop for him and also promised that I will arrange his marriage. In October one of my relatives died so I went to Kolhapur to pay last rites. The same time my wife went to Govandi for a function where Shama accompanied her."

"My wife gave him flat's key and asked him to go and bring "Quran". Sharma went there and flew with gold kept in the bedroom. We realized something went wrong when he didn't come back and then found gold ornaments missing from the flat. We approached the police and lodged the FIR," Sattar added.

Sunil Mane senior inspector crime branch said, "When Sattar was working at Juhu he made a good relationship with a food stall worker and he calls her his sister. After the theft, he threw his mobile and finished all contacts with his family in Bihar and shifted to Mathura. Sharma used to sell gold as per his requirements. In Mathura, he bought a house, started his own Chinese shop and also got married where he spent Rs five lakh."

"We lost our hope when police closed the case but after seven-years, he caught him with 99 per cent gold. We are very happy as the gold was our ancestor's property and we were emotionally attached to it," Sattar added further.

