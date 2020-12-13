Mumbai Crime: Dongri woman held with 1 kg of MD

The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a woman, who was in possession of one kilogramme of Mephedran (MD), valued at over Rs 1 crore. Acting on a tipoff, the Bandra unit of the ANC has arrested Sanam Sayyed, 25, from Dongri. Her husband, Tariq Sayyad, is absconding and the police are on the lookout for him.

On Friday, the ANC officials came to know that a woman in Dongri was peddling drugs. The police then went to Dongri, and identified the woman. During the investigation, 60 gms of MD was found from her. After taking Sayyad into custody, the police went to her house, from where they seized drugs worth a total of Rs 1.10 crore, and also seized Rs 8.78 lakh in cash.

An ANC official said that Sayyad sells drugs at different places in Mumbai, and her husband runs a mobile repairing shop and deals with drugs too. An ANC said, "The mastermind of the business is Sanam’s husband, Tariq Sayyad, and we are looking for him. We are trying to find out where such a large quantity of MD came from." ANC DCP Dutta Nalawade, told mid-day, "Further investigations are on."

