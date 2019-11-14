Mumbai Crime: Driver decamps with van carrying Rs 72 lakh cash, arrested

The Bangur Nagar police station police with the help of bank officers caught the driver of a logistics firm who allegedly decamped with a cash van, containing over Rs 72 lakh in Malad. According to the police sources, the 'Cisco Logistic' company collects cash from various hotels and malls and deposit the amount to their concerned bank. On Wednesday, the van arrived in Malad in order to collect cash from the hotels and the mall situated in the area.

Around 1 pm, the driver of the van identified as Sher Ali Khan (55) asked the custodian and guard to bring food. As the two left, Sher Ali fled away with the van full of cash. According to Bangur Nagar Police, Sher Ali went to Dahisar Checknaka with cash van and from there he went to Shabana Sheikh's house near Raghulila Mall in Kandivli West.

When the custodian and the guard returned with the food, they did not find the van. With no trace of the van, the two immediately contacted the company and informed their seniors about the incident. The Bangar Nagar police arrested Sher Ali after tracking his phone location. An official of the company, on condition of anonymity, said that Sher Ali used to tell his colleagues that he was scared to see so much money in the van.

An offence has been registered against Ali at Bangur Nagar police station under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the court on Thursday.

