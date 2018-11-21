Mumbai Crime: Driver hits pedestrian on WEH, nabbed after a chase

crime

The police main control room received a message at around 6 am about a MERU car number (MH01 BM6232) hitting a pedestrian at Kalanagar, Bandra

Alert beat Marshal from Samta Nagar police station on Tuesday morning caught a cab driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian at Kalanagar flyover bridge (Bandra East) and was trying to flee from the spot towards Dahisar on the Western Express Highway.

When the Samta Nagar police received the message, the night-in-charge duty police inspector alerted the beat marshal Sunil Ahivale who was on the duty at PTI north junction on the Western Express Highway

Ahivale immediately noted the car number and chased him. Finally, he caught the accused at Thakur complex bridge near Kandivali East. The accused was later handed over to Kherwadi police station

The accused has been identified as Vimalchandra Mishra, 68, a resident of BDD Chwal Worli. He hit the victim at Kalanagar flyover bridge at around 6 am in the morning and fled from the spot. The unidentified victim was rushed to the Sion hospital and but he died during treatment.

A police official said, "We have booked and arrested the accused under section 279, 338, 337 and 304(a) of IPC and various section of motor vehicle act said the police official from Kherwadi police station."

