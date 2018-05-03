Mumbai crime: Driver of tempo with buffaloes abducts traffic police constable

The crime was committed after the traffic constable, identified as Pintu Chormale, stopped a tempo transporting buffaloes to Kalyan for a routine check at Katai Naka in Dombivli's Badlapur road

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old traffic police constable was abducted and beaten by a driver of a tempo carrying buffaloes and two others. The incident took place in Dombivli on Tuesday.

The crime was committed after the traffic constable, identified as Pintu Chormale, stopped a tempo transporting buffaloes to Kalyan for a routine check at Katai Naka in Dombivli's Badlapur road. The drivers of the van, Dinesh Mhatre and Pappu, were however, unhappy about the inspection and argued with the traffic police to let them go.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police officer from Manpada police station as having stated, "As the tempo was stopped, the two accused got down and started arguing with the authorities to let their vehicle go through. They physically assaulted Chormale and threatened the traffic warden when he asked to check the tempo."

Shortly thereafter, a third accused, identified as 26-year-old Kiran Patil, stopped his car and joined the tempo drivers in their argument with the cops. In the ensuing two hours Chormale was shoved into the car and driven away and beaten up by the trio for around two hours. Meanwhile, the traffic warden informed the police about the rather dramatic events.

The HT report also quotes the officer as having added, "We caught Patil on the road and made him locate his car, with the two other accused. We chased Mhatre and Pappu for 3 km before the vehicle stopped. Chormale was released from the car but despite orders for the two kidnappers to step out of the vehicle, Pappu drove away from spot along with Mhatre." The police constable maged to escape with minor injuries. The police have arrested Patil and are on the lookout for the other two accused.

