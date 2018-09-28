Mumbai Crime: Drug addict held for molesting student at Churchgate

crime

Heerasingh Deshmukhsingh

A 24-year-old student was allegedly molested at the Western Railways' headquarters at Churchgate railway station. The incident occurred on the afternoon of September 25.

The woman, a student of an Andheri-based college, was on her way to attend a seminar in Colaba with a friend when the incident occurred. According to her, when she and her friend alighted on platform 3 at Churchgate, they caught a suspected drug addict staring at them. As they passed him, he touched the woman inappropriately.

A police officer said, "The woman immediately started shouting, and the on-duty MSF staff Sanjay Mali and RPF constable Dinesh Bishnoi rushed towards them and detained the man." ASI Amar Singh was later informed, who then came to the spot and took custody of the accused for further legal action.

The arrested accused has been identified as Heerasingh Deshmukhsingh, 36, a resident of Charni Road. The GRP has booked him and are investigating further. In order to avoid being arrested, Deshmukhsingh slashed his hands with a blade. As he was bleeding, the police rushed him to GT hospital for treatment. The police have added the charge of attempt to commit suicide against him.

