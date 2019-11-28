Mumbai Crime: Drug peddler, aide stab cab driver, arrested

Two men have been arrested by Nirmal Nagar police for attempting to kill a radio taxi driver who refused to ferry the prime accused Arif Shaikh to Mira Road on November 14. The victim Irfan Shaikh, 30, told mid-day that Arif Shaikh alias Sonu Ayba alias Sonu Airport is a history-sheeter who supplies drugs in western suburb and areas adjacent to Mumbai.

"In the past, I ferried him to Mira Road from Bandra east. He would treat me good food, snacks during the ride. But one day I got alarmed as one Nigerian came near the car and handed over a large packet to Sonu who in return gave him cash. Sonu then asked me to move from the location immediately. After this incident, I would ignore him whenever he asked me for a ride to Mira Road, Bhayandar and Andheri," Irfan said.

"On November 14, Sonu again asked me for a ride to Mira Road but I declined. I was returning from the market at around 9 pm when someone attacked me with a bamboo stick on my head from behind. When I turned, I saw Raju Dhatoda along with Sonu and two more people. They had sharp-edged weapons and were threatening the crowd to not interfere. Sonu later stabbed into my stomach and fled from the scene. I was rushed to VN Desai hospital from where the doctors referred me to Sion hospital," the driver said.

Nirmal Nagar cops arrested Dhatoda immediately but the Sonu and the other two were absconding. Senior inspector, Sangram Pache said, "We arrested Sonu on Tuesday late evening and produced him before metropolitan magistrate court which has sent him to custody. Further investigation to arrest the other two."

