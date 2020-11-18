Mumbai Crime: Drug peddler arrested for murdering father of 'police informer'

The Crime Branch Unit 9 arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday morning for allegedly killing the father of a 21-year-old man whom he suspected of being a police informer.

The accused, identified as Rupel Mohite (30), is a resident of Siddharth Nagar area in Bandra East. He has never been arrested or taken into custody before for drug peddling.

Recently, he came under police radar and on sensing danger, he zeroed in on Mohan Waghmare as a possible police informer and decided to kill him.

On the evening of November 16, he caught Mohan and attacked him with a knife. Mohan's father Tulsiram Waghmare (54) rushed to save his son. Mohite stabbed Tulsiram in the stomach and fled from the spot.

Tulsiram was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West. However, he succumbed to his injuries on November 17.

Earlier the police had registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mohite but later changed it to Section 302 (Murder). He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

According to sources, Mohan had passed on the information about Mohite to police.

