Search

Mumbai Crime: Drugs, Rs 1.85 lakh cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah seized

Updated: 07 September, 2020 11:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The police recovered 590 gm of Hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules

The police also recovered Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5000 Indonesian Rupiah
The police also recovered Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5000 Indonesian Rupiah

In one of the largest seizures, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday confiscated a huge cache of drugs, including hashish, LSD and ganja, during a raid in continuation of the operations against the drug syndicate.

The police recovered 590 gm of Hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules. Besides, they also recovered Rs 1,85,200 cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah.

An NCB official said that one person namely Anuj Keshwani has been arrested for questioning. His name was revealed during the interrogation of drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim, who was arrested while probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Ibrahim had disclosed that Anuj Keshwani was his supplier for contrabands, the officer said.

The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act.

With inputs from Faizan Khan

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 07 September, 2020 11:00 IST

Tags

mumbai crime branchmumbai policemumbai crime newsCrime News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK