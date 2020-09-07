Mumbai Crime: Drugs, Rs 1.85 lakh cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah seized

In one of the largest seizures, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday confiscated a huge cache of drugs, including hashish, LSD and ganja, during a raid in continuation of the operations against the drug syndicate.

A huge cache of drugs including hashish, LSD & ganja, was seized in a raid conducted today by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). 1,85,200 INR and 5,000 Indioneisan Rupiyah were also recovered. One person namely Anuj has been held for questioning: NCB pic.twitter.com/sombKblIrq — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

The police recovered 590 gm of Hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules. Besides, they also recovered Rs 1,85,200 cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah.

An NCB official said that one person namely Anuj Keshwani has been arrested for questioning. His name was revealed during the interrogation of drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim, who was arrested while probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Ibrahim had disclosed that Anuj Keshwani was his supplier for contrabands, the officer said.

The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act.

With inputs from Faizan Khan

