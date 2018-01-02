Mumbai Crime: Drunk college student kisses girl at New Year party, arrested

New Year’s celebration ended behind bars for this 20-year-old Navi Mumbai resident. The man, partying at a Colaba pub kissed a girl at the stroke of midnight and was promptly arrested for the act



New Year’s celebration ended behind bars for this 20-year-old Navi Mumbai resident. The man, partying at a Colaba pub kissed a girl at the stroke of midnight and was promptly arrested for the act.

As per reports by the Times of India, the man was drunk when he kissed the girl against her wishes. He has been arrested for outraging the modesty of a woman and has been released on bail. As per the police the girl, a resident of South Mumbai was at the pub to celebrate the New Year with her friends.

The police said that once the girl and her friends found a place to sit at the pub, the man approached her and asked for her address and phone number. An officer said, "Our man posted outside told us that it appeared that they knew each other. All of a sudden, the student held the girl and kissed her.''

A constable who witness the incident told his superior about it and was brushed off as ‘nothing unusual’. But, the girl approached the policeman posted outside the pub and insisted on lodging a complaint.

The constable then picked up the man and arrested him. An officer said that the accused was ‘heavily’ drunk. The girl said that she did not know the accused and that he kissed her against her wishes.

