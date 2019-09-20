Mumbai Crime: Drunk factory worker stabs woman colleague, tries killing self in Palghar

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man working at a switch manufacturing unit allegedly stabbed a woman colleague and then attempted suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police stated on Thursday. The incident took place when the accused identified as Vikas Yadav, came drunk to the factory on Tuesday which is located in Vasai area and called up the contractor, saying he was going to end his life, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar stated.

The contractor then called up the victim identified as Aarti Jha (24), who also worked at the same unit, and enquired why Yadav was saying so. The victim informed the contractor that the accused was drunk and hence, was behaving like that, the official stated. On hearing this, the accused got furious and stabbed the woman with a knife, injuring her seriously, he added. Vikas Yadav, after stabbing his colleague then allegedly tried to end his life by inflicting cuts on his neck with the knife, he said.

The other factory employees rushed both the woman and the accused to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said. The accused is yet to be arrested and was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide), he added.

With inputs from PTI

