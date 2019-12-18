Mumbai Crime: Drunk man sets wife ablaze for serving him 'small portion' of mutton

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 37-year-old woman from Jui-Kamothe was set ablaze by her husband after she allegedly served him a small portion of mutton.

The woman, who was admitted to Sion hospital, succumbed to her injuries on December 9, a Times of India report read. It added that Pallavi Sarode was a homemaker and her husband Maruti Sarode, 38, a daily wage labourer from Nanded. They have four children, who are minors.

Senior Inspector Babasaheb Tupe said that on December 4, while having dinner, the woman's husband got annoyed as she served him less quantity of mutton. "He was drunk and he set her on fire after pouring kerosene on her. The children shouted for help and the neighbours rushed the victim to Dr DY Patil hospital in Nerul. The next day, she was shifted to Sion hospital. On December 9, she told police her husband set her on fire in anger."

