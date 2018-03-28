Mumbai Crime: Drunk man smashes 60-year-old woman's head with a stone for refusing sex

As per the police the incident occurred when the accused was returning from Palghar district. He saw the woman sleeping on the verandah of a Zilla Parishad school and demanded sex



Representational Image

In a shocking incident a man has been arrested for murdering a 60-year-old woman because she refused him sex. The 30-year-old man was allegedly drunk when he committed the crime reported Hindustan Times. As per the police the incident occurred when the accused was returning from Palghar district. He saw the woman sleeping on the verandah of a Zilla Parishad school and demanded sex.

A police officer said, "The accused demanded sex, but the woman said she was like his mother and scolded him. Angry, the accused took out his leather belt and hit her. As she didn’t heed to his demand, he picked up a boulder and smothered her to death. He then disposed of the body in a desolate spot and tried to flee, but locals caught him and handed him over to us."

An official said that the boulder has been sent for forensic analysis and we are waiting for the post-mortem report.

