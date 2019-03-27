Mumbai Crime: Drunk man stabs 15-year-old orphan sleeping in bus

crime

The boy climbed into the bus to sleep but after a few minutes, a drunk man entered the bus and threatened him with a knife

Representational image

In another horrific crime case, an orphan boy was stabbed by a drunk man on Monday night in a state transport (ST) bus in Ambernath. According to the doctors at Central Hospital, he is out of danger and recuperating.

According to TOI, the police said the 15-year-old boy climbed into the bus to sleep but after a few minutes, a drunk man entered the bus and threatened him with a knife. When the orphan boy tried to escape, the man attacked him with the knife and fled the scene. The senior inspector of Ambernath police station, Sunil Ghuge said, “We have registered a case against the man.”

In another case, a man stabbed his wife inside a family courtroom in the Madras High Court premises, said police.

According to the police, Saravanan and Varalakshmi were attending a hearing in a matrimonial dispute pending in the family court. At one point, the couple had an argument and Saravanan in a fit of rage took out a knife and stabbed Varalakshmi several times inside the court. However, he was caught by the lawyers and handed over to police after a thrashing.

