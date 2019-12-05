Mumbai Crime: Drunkard attacks actress, friend on Charni Road FOB

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

TV actress Harshita Kashyap and a friend of hers were allegedly stalked and attacked by a drunkard at the Charni Road station bridge while they were walking towards the ticket counter on December 2. The man first started staring at the duo; when the girls objected, he followed them for around 150 meters before attacking them from behind.

Kashyap, who was a contestant of Splitsvilla's Season 8, told mid-day, "I was at Saifee Hospital on Monday afternoon between 3pm and 3.30pm. I was with my friend Ish Pala. We walked to Charni Road station and climbed the foot overbridge to go to the ticket counter when we noticed a drunken man standing on the bridge, staring at us. We felt uncomfortable and confronted him. He responded, 'Dekha to kya hua?' We ignored him and walked towards the ticket counter but the man followed us for around 150 meters. I sensed something wrong and when I turned around and confronted him again, he lunged at us and scratched my hand."

The few people present on the bridge came to the duo's rescue as it scuffled with the man. One of those present on the spot called the police who soon arrived at the spot. "We were taken to Churchgate GRP where we registered an FIR against the man. Later, his family too came and was requesting me to not file a case as they are very poor. But I thought being ignorant this time could lead to a major crime later. So I went ahead with the FIR," Kashyap added. The accused was identified as Shahrukh Sheikh, 29, a resident of Worli. He was booked for stalking and sexual harassment by the Churchgate GRP.

Harassment on phone

While stalking may be one form of harassment, Kashyap also said that she has to daily deal with unknown callers making 400 to 500 callers every day and sending vulgar and abusive messages on her WhatsApp. She had approached Versova police regarding this twice in August but the cops didn't take her complaint. "I was told to change my number, which I did twice. I stopped sharing my contact with production houses. Yet I get calls and messages from unknown people who call me a slut and a whore on WhatsApp and ask for my 'rate'," Kashyap said.

