Mumbai Crime: Dubai technician arrested for murder of daughter's lover

crime

Crime branch officials who arrested the accused Tiwari on Monday night from airport when he came back from Dubai, also arrested one of his friend. More to get arrest said crime branch officials

Representational picture

The Thane crime branch Unit 1 team has arrested two accused who allegedly killed 27-year-old youth and threw the body near the railway tracks in order to show it as an accident but the Thane police spoiled their plans. The accused's girl wanted to marry this 27-year-old but as he was not from the Pandit caste, the accused made a plan to kill him.

Fifteen days ago the Naupada police had registered a missing complaint of Surendra Mishra who was native of UP but started staying in Thane since past few months. He suddenly went missing and his family members who were searching for him registered a missing complaint and told about their doubt on the accused Rajendra Tiwari a 50-year-old and his family.

Surendra wanted to marry Tiwari's daughter but when they told their respective family both of them did not allow the couple to get marry. But Tiwari's daughter always threatens her father that she will commit suicide if she didn't get the permission for marriage. At the same time, Surendra also tried to commit suicide in order to get permission from his house. Tiwari who works as a technician in Dubai based company used to often visit Mulund because of his friends.

The Police said, "Tiwari who later asked his girl and Surendra to flee away from the village and get married but his daughter wanted consent for their marriage from both the sides. Both the girl and Surendra used to threatened for suicide every time because of which he was frustrated. Meanwhile, Tiwari who used to come to Mulund and has his room suggested Surendra to go to Mumbai for work."

The Officer further added, "Surendra then came to Thane 15 days ago where the accused asked his friend to call Surendra on the pretext of showing the house. The accused's friend picked Surendra up from Thane and took him at a house towards Mulund side slum area. They made him drunk and beat him badly to death. Then they took him in the car to Titwala and left his body on the track in the night. The accused had taken the body in the train and threw it in the middle of the track."

Crime branch officials who arrested the accused Tiwari on Monday night from the airport when he came back from Dubai, also arrested one of his friend. More suspects are yet still to be arrested said crime branch officials.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates