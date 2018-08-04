Mumbai Crime: Duo fires at jeweller to steal money, gets beaten up

crime

According to police, owner of Ramesh Gold shop, Ramesh Nahar and manager Pradip Jain were leaving the store around 10 pm

A jeweller and his manager had a miraculous escape on Thursday night when two people fired a round at them while they were leaving their store at Manpada in Dombivli East. When residents heard the gunshot, they caught the accused and beat them up. Later, they handed them over to the Tilak Nagar police.

According to police, owner of Ramesh Gold shop, Ramesh Nahar and manager Pradip Jain were leaving the store around 10 pm. Two people approached them and asked them to handover the store keys and a bag in which they were carrying cash. When Nahar shouted for help, the accused fired at him, but missed the shot. On hearing the gunshot, residents gathered and beat up the accused.

S B Sawant, senior PI, Tilak Nagar police station, said, "The accused, identified as Gopal Yadav and Mahandra Sinha, have been held and a probe is on to find where they got the gun."

