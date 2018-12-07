Mumbai Crime: Duo held for abducting builder's son over Rs 3 lakh dues

crime

Builder fails to pay back aGoregaon- based family the money they had given him for aroom in Nalasopara

Nandarao Yadav's 10-year-old son was rescued from the accused's house on Thursday. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Tulinj police have arrested two members of a Goregaon-based family for allegedly kidnapping a builder's 10-year-old son in order to threaten the former to pay back the money he owed them. According to sources, three years ago, Nalasopara-based builder, Nandarao Yadav, had taken Rs 3 lakh from the kidnappers for a flat in the same area, but could neither give them possession of the property nor return the money. Police sources said Bablu Thakur and his mother were arrested from their Goregaon house and the child was rescued from there.

During inquiry it was revealed that Thakur worked for a security firm and was living with his family in Goregaon. He visited Yadav's house a number of times over the past couple of years for the money, but every time the builder made excuses. Fed up with the situation, on Wednesday, Thakur decided to get the money anyhow. He along with his mother and two friends reached the builder's house late in the night and kidnapped his son. He even threatened Yadav's wife not to report the matter to the police or else they would kill the child.

After the builder returned home, his wife narrated the incident to him. Soon after, they rushed to Tulinj police station and filed a complaint. The cops registered an FIR and started investigating the case on Thursday. Later in the day, they finally located the child at Thakur's Goregaon residence. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Tulinj police station said, "We have arrested two of the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. After being produced in court, they were sent to police custody."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates