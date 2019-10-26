Mumbai Crime: Duo promises woman riches through black magic, rapes her

A Pakistani woman was allegedly raped by two people on the promise of bringing riches through black magic. Her 14-year-old daughter was also assaulted by a co-accused. The survivor recently registered an FIR with Meghwadi police. The arrested accused have been identified as Jayshree Pednekar, 40, Narayan Kotiyan and Anant Sangle, while two main accused at large are Jay Kumar Menon and Murgan. All are residents of Meghwadi, Jogeshwari East.

"The survivor married a Pakistani 15 years ago and moved to Pakistan from Hyderabad. However, after a falling out with her husband over financial issues, she came to her friend Pednekar, who introduced her to Menon, who also has connections to a political party. Menon claimed that he can get her rich through black magic. He promised to give her the location of a buried treasure," said a police source.

Menon told her that they would have to have sex and act like husband and wife as that is "the order of God". Murgan too raped her. Both recorded videos of the act. Whereas, Sangle assaulted her daughter. The group took Rs 28 lakh from the survivor, part of which was taken as payment and the rest was extorted.

