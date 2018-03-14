Mumbai Crime: Duo record woman being raped, blackmail her into prostitution

The girl said that the duo would threaten her saying they would circulate an obscene video they had shot of her



In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman has filed a case against her elder sister a male friend of hers for raping her, recording the act, blackmailing her and forcing her into prostitution.

The girl said that the duo would threaten her saying they would circulate an obscene video they had shot of her as per reports by Hindustan Times.

As per the police, the woman used to live with her sister, brother-in-law and their children. In October, the woman says that her sister, on the pretext of finding her a job, had her meet a man. She alleged that the man gave her a cold drink that made her dizzy and she was unconscious for a while. When she woke up, she realized that she had been sexually assaulted.

An officer said, “The accused showed her the video of the crime and said that if she revealed it to anyone the video would be made viral.”

Soon after, the man took her to a lodge in Chunabhatti and raped her several times. An officer said, “She was forced into prostitution. Tabrez and her sister used to take the money.” A case has been registered against the two accused.

