Mumbai Crime: Duo rob jewellery shop in Mahim; arrested

The accused Ranaram Purohit (21) and Pukhram Bhil (21) robbed the jewellery shop, assaulted the owner and fled with valuables worth Rs 1.9 crore

Mumbai crime branch’s Unit-V arrested two accused for robbing a Mahim based jewellery shop in the broad daylight. The arrested accused identified as Ranaram Purohit (21) and Pukhram Bhil (21) both are the residents of Rajasthan.

According to the Datta Nalavade DCP, the incident took place on May 2, 2019, where an employee of Abhishek jewellery shop in Mahim attacked its 78-year-old owner and fled with 6.5 kilograms of gold, 9 kilograms of silver, owner's licenced gun and six live rounds, and Rs 7.86 lakh in cash. The total value of the stolen valuables is worth Rs 1.9 crore.

The victim, Bhansimal Jain, in his statement said, "He used to partially close the shutters around 2.30 pm during lunch time and the accused was alone with him at the time. Later, Purohit and his friend looted the shop and fled with the valuables. During the investigation, the police traced the accused from Vasai where police found him and his friend and recovered all the stolen valuables.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had planned to rob the shop for a long time but were waiting for the right moment. There were three employees in total that worked in the shop including the accused, Purohit. The other two were on leave and the owner's son was out on a vacation. Purohit confessed that when there was no one in the shop, he told the owner that he was stepping out to purchase curd during the lunchtime and came back with his friend Pukhram. While Pukhram was talking to the owner, they kicked him and tied him to the chair. Once the owner was held captive, they robbed the shop and fled the scene. The owner regained consciousness at around 3 pm when he managed to crawl out and sought help from the passers-by and then approached the police.

