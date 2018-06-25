Mumbai Crime: Duo steals phones, returns to ask their unlock codes

Right before that happened, Rupwate and Bansode had stopped to smoke in Aarey Milk Colony around 3.30 pm on their way home to Goregaon West

It was an ordinary Tuesday for friends Sagar Rupwate, 27, and Ronak Bansode, 17, on June 19 before they became victims of a bizarre mobile thieving duo, who stole their phones and returned to ask them to unlock the devices.

Right before that happened, Rupwate and Bansode had stopped to smoke in Aarey Milk Colony around 3.30 pm on their way home to Goregaon West. They parked their motorbike near the boating club and began smoking. Just then, two more boys on a bike stopped near them.

Handover whatever you have...

Both of them got down from the bike and dragged Rupwate and Bansode inside the bushes, took out a knife and threatened them saying, "Tumhare paas jo bhi hai woh humein de do, warna jaan se maare jaoge (Handover whatever you have to us, or else you will be killed)." The thieves then snatched Rupwate and Bansode's mobile phones, took a picture of them and fled from the spot.

Shaken by what had just happened, Rupwate and Bansode quietly returned to their bike and made their way back home. But before they could cross the Aarey check naka, the thieves returned. One of them asked Rupwate and Bansode to unlock their phones.

The victims got home and narrated the incident to their families. They later approached the Aarey police station and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Held the next day

The police began their probe and nabbed Akhil Mansoori, 32, on the morning of June 20. Later that day, they arrested Rohit More, 19. Both were produced before court on June 21 and remanded in judicial custody.

Senior police inspector of Aarey Colony police station Vidhyalaxmi Hiremath confirmed the arrest and said the stolen mobile phones have been recovered. Sub-inspector Abhijit Ingle said both accused are history sheeters — More has been arrested earlier for stealing mobile phones, while Mansoori was put behind bars for alcohol-related crimes. Cops have also seized the bike used by the duo.

Sagar's father Dayanand Rupwate said while they've not received the stolen mobile phones yet, they're happy knowing the cops have arrested the accused and recovered the phones.

