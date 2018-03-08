Mumbai Crime: Duo take revenge for slap, kill friend by smashing head against stone

The victim's body was recovered a day later close to Sufi saint Haji MalangÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂs dargah, located on a hill near Kalyan

Two Panvel-residents were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for the murder of their friend. The two men smashed the victim's head against stone at Haji Malang, Kalyan in an act of revenge.

The duo have been identified by the Panvel taluka police as 24-year-old Vilas Dhongade and 21-year-old-Akash Shelke. Dhongade and Shelke had gone out with Pravin Farat and some other friends on the evening of February 23. Farat,a resident of Mahalungi village, however did not return home, thereby raising concern among family members.

The victim's body was recovered a day later close to Sufi saint Haji Malang’s dargah, located on a hill near Kalyan. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes senior police inspector of Panvel taluka police station, maloji Shinde as having stated, "Farat’s family members pointed us to some of his friends whom they suspected, and we had been looking for them. We arrested them finally on Tuesday."

The duo reportedly invited Farat to have alcohol with them. Once the victim was drunk, the accused smashed his head with stones and killed him. They then proceeded to hide his body in a gorge. The motive for murder seems to have been revenge for a past argument wherein Farat allegedly slapped Dhongade.

The HT report further quotes Shinde as having added, "Farat and the accused were good friends, but a few days before the murder, they had a small fight, and Farat reportedly slapped Dhongade. That offended Dhongade and he decided to take revenge by killing Farat. We are now investigating to find out if more people were involved in the crime." The duo have been booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

