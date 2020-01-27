Mumbai Crime: Ejaz Lakdawala sent to judicial custody till February 10 in extortion case

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala who was was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Patna on January 9 has been sent to judicial custody till February 10 in connection with an extortion case. Lakdawala, who has a total of 27 cases registered against him in the city was sent to judicial custody till January 27 by the Esplanade Court.

At the end of his police remand, he was produced before the court. Ejaz Lakdawal was arrested by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell on January 9 from Patna. The Mumbai Police had also booked Lakdawala in over 20 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and rioting.

According to police sources, Lakdawala had moved to Canada in May 2003, after he was severely injured when Dawood's henchman attacked him. In March 2019, the anti-extortion cell had arrested, Akil Lakdawala (53), Ejaz's cousin, for threatening a Khar-based builder and trying to extort Rs 50 lakh. Ejaz, too, was booked in this crime.

In the meanwhile, on December 27, 2019, Ejaz's daughter, Sonia, was arrested at the Mumbai international airport for using fake documents to make a passport. She was arrested while she was leaving for Nepal.

Ejaz was a leading shooter with D company before Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan spilt up. In 2000, Chota Rajan was attacked in a shoot out at Bangkok by Dawood's men after his which Rajan's gang split and Ejaz formed his own gang.

With inputs from Vishal Singh

