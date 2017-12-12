Mumbai Crime: Eknath Khadse's nephew arrested in missing woman police officer case

Cops make arrest after his mobile phone is located in same area as the cop's the day she went missing

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested former state minister and BJP leader Eknath Khadse's nephew Dyandev Dattatrey Patil alias Rajesh in the case of a missing woman assistant police inspector. Patil is the second person to be arrested in the case. The first was the main suspect, a cop working with the Thane police, who was arrested by the Kalamboli police last week.



Dyandev Dattatrey Patil

Patil, 44, was arrested from Jalgaon on Sunday night, after the police found out that the day the API went missing, he was with her in Mira Road, which was found through the location of his mobile phone. The woman API, Ashwini Bidre, has been missing since April 15, 2016. A missing persons complaint was registered in July 14, 2016 and in January 31 this year, an FIR was registered at Kalamboli police station under sections 364, 506 (2), 497, 323 of the Indian Penal Code. mid-day reported about Bidre on November 19 in '18 months later, no trace of missing lady police inspector'.

Same location

Last Thursday, the Kalamboli police arrested Abhay Shamsundar Kurundkar, posted with the special branch of Thane rural police. He was produced in court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody for seven days. Bidre's brother Anand Gore, who is the complainant in the case, has said Kurundkar kidnapped her, dumped her and then made a plan to hide evidence.

Rajkumar Chaphekar, assistant commissioner of police, Port Division said, "We arrested Patil on Sunday. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody till October 15. We are further investigating the matter and can't comment on his involvement." Sources from the investigation team claimed Bidre's last mobile phone location was shown in Mira Road. At the same time, Kurundkar and Patil too were located in the same place. Based on this circumstantial evidence, Patil was arrested.

'Cops delayed probe'

Gore said, "I am happy with the arrest of the accused in the case. The names of the police inspector and Patil were revealed a year ago during police investigation. But as they were big names, cops delayed the probe. We hope the police investigate the depths of this case and crack it. Also, we are awaiting to know the status of my sister — whether she's alive or been killed."

