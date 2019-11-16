Mumbai Crime: Elderly woman assaulted, robbed on train between Borivli and Mumbai Central

An elderly woman was beaten up and robbed on a train between Borivli and Mumbai Central Terminus on Thursday. A report in Mumbai Mirror said that a Western Railway official identified the woman as Mansi Kelkar (62) who boarded the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central train’s middle ladies coach from Palghar.

When the train reached Borivali station, the passengers in the coach got down, leaving Kelkar, a Dadar resident, alone. As the train left the station, a man boarded the coach and attacked the senior citizen, snatched her 32-gram gold chain, a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 cash. An official said that Kelkar sustained injuries on her face and eyes. The officials suspected that the assaulter got down as the train slowed down while reaching Mumbai Central Terminus Station.

After the train reached Mumbai Central, the woman then reported the incident to the security personnel after which she was immediately sent to Nair Hospital for treating her injuries.

Meanwhile, the RPF checked the CCTV footage at Borivali station. As the culprit was the only male to board the ladies’ coach, they were sure of him to be the suspect. The footage was circulated among all concerned officials after which a team of RPF and GRP was set up. Moreover, all RPF posts between Palghar and Mumbai Central, senior security personnel with the Western Railway Mumbai Central Division said.

