Mumbai Crime: Elderly woman stabbed with knife, found murdered inside kitchen

An elderly woman has been found murdered at her resident in Virar on Friday evening; she was stabbed to death. Her dead body was recovered by the police from the kitchen.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Manohar Dombal(63) who was living with her husband Manohar and nephew Khushi Dilip Dmbal in Grisham palace building situated at Virat Nagar in Virar. In the evening, when Manohar reached home with his nephew Khushi and entered the house, he saw the dead body of Manisha was lying in a pool of blood inside the kitchen and a knife was stabbed in her chest. He alerted the neighbours and the police rushed to the spot and after conducting the Panchnamam, they sent the body for the autopsy.

During the investigation, Manohar revealed to the police that some cash and jewellery were also missing from the house. Considering the deceased's husband statements and the primary investigation, revealed that the murder was done with the intention of robbery, but created a doubt too because the accused left the Mangalsutra and earning from the deceased body," said a police officer. "We are checking the CCTV footage installed in the nearby locality, to look for the accused"

"We are in doubt that the murder could be done with the intention of the robbery by someone unknown, but there is also a possibility that it was done by some known person with a different intention. We are checking every possible angle and doing the investigation. The process of registering the FIR is undergoing," he added.

