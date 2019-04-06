Mumbai Crime: Elephant tusk worth Rs 25 lakh seized, two held in Thane

crime

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch of the city police laid a trap at the old check-post near Gaimukh, where they found two men carrying a gunny bag with elephant tusks in it

Representational Picture

An elephant tusk worth Rs 25 lakh in the international market was seized and two persons were arrested from the city in this connection, police said on Friday. The action as taken on Thursday evening, police said. "Based on a tip-off, the crime branch of the city police laid a trap at the old check-post near Gaimukh, where they found two men carrying a gunny bag," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mukund Hatote told reporters.



"The police apprehended the duo and searched the gunny bag, in which an ivory was found," he said. The duo, identified as Sachin Chowgule and Pravin Shere, both residents of Mumbai, told the police that they were planning to sell the tusk for Rs 5 lakh and its cost in the international market was Rs 25 lakh, the officer said. Tusks are used for making showpieces, ornaments and other decorative items. They are also believed to have

medicinal properties.



Elephants are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Kasarwadavali police have booked the accused under different sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation into the case was being carried out, Hatote said.

