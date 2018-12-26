Mumbai Crime: Engineer tempts woman with iPhone, then cheats her for Rs 21,000

crime

Is arrested after she complains that she paid him Rs 21,000 for first copy of phone but never received it; police say he has cheated many others

Bhavik Chandegara

The Matunga police recently arrested a 22-year-old software engineer from Rajkot, for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based fashion designer of over Rs 21,000, on the pretext of selling her the first copy of an iPhone at a cheaper cost. The arrested accused identified as Bhavik Chandegara, had posted about the phone on Facebook, and given a link to his website.

In October, a 23-year-old fashion designer from Dadar saw an advertisement on Facebook about a website called Antique Fashion Hub. She contacted the number on the website that had a message on selling the first copy of latest Iphone models. She said in her statement to police that she was told to pay Rs 21,400 in installments and on October 2 she transferred to the accused R10,400 through Paytm. On October 4 she transferred Rs 5,000 and then she gave the final instalment of Rs 6,000.

When she didn't receive the phone, she called on the number in the advertisement. A person on the other side assured her that he would soon deliver the phone. But she did not receive it. She then suspected she was being duped and complained to Matunga police. The police registered a complaint against an unknown person under IPC section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

The police kept all numbers on the website under surveillance, and on December 20, found the accused's location in Rajkot, Gujarat. He was nabbed and identified as Bhavik Chandegara, 21. "The software engineer posted several pictures of products at cheap rates. He wanted to make quick money, and has cheated many people in India and abroad," said Sub-Inspector Maruti Shelke of the Matunga police station.

