Mumbai Crime: Engineering student sexually abuses minor cousin sister

Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old engineering student was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 15-year-old cousin sister who was living with his family in Sanpada.

A senior inspector from Sanpada police station, Suraj Padvi, said, “The girl, who is from Wardha, had moved into her uncle’s house two years ago after her father’s death to pursue her studies.” He added, “Since last year, the accused started sexually abusing her when his parents would be at work.” As per reports, the boy’s father works for MTNL and his mother works for Mazgaon dock. The matter came to light when the girl, in February, complained of severe abdominal pain as per reports by the Times of India

Her classmates asked her about her health and she confided in one of them about the sexual exploitation she was being put through. The friend then told a schoolmate who told a teacher. The matter was then reported to the school’s principal who filed a police complaint in Sanpada on March 2nd.

The teenager was arrested on the same day and booked under IPC section 376 and under the POcso act.

