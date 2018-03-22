Mumbai Crime: Enraged woman kills lover after he refuses to marry her

The police were initially alerted after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the shanty

Representational Picture

28-year-old woman, Ruma Begum Anwar Hussain Lashkar, was arrested for killing her lover in a Thane slum. She allegedly took the drastic action in a fit of rage after he refused to marry her.

The victim's decomposed body was recovered from the Hanuman Galli slum by the Kasarvadavli police. He has been identified as 25-year-old Kabir Ahmad Lashkar. A report in the Indian Express quotes police inspector Nasir Kulkarni as having stated, “Lashkar had recently moved to the house and had a visitor a few days before his body was found, his neighbours said.”

The police were initially alerted after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the shanty. Based on their initial investigation, officials traced and nabbed the accused from Bengaluru.

Lashkar, who worked as a cycle repair mechanic had moved to Thane from Anikal, Karnataka. He had informed his neighbours that his wife would be joining him soon. However, when Ruma came to visit, he refused to marry her.

The IE report also quotes an officer as having added, "She said, in a fit of rage, she killed him by first attacking him with bricks and then slitting his throat. She then took all his money and other valuables and fled to her home. She even took a flight back to Bengaluru to shorten her travel time." Based on her confession, the accused has been booked and brought to Thane. SHe is set to appear in court on March 22.

Also Read: Woman Allegedly Kills Her One-Year-Old Daughter In Madhya Pradesh

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video