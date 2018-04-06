Mumbai Crime: Ex Air India employee kills senior citizen in road accident

Raut has been charged under Sections 304 (A) (negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code

Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested a former employee of Air India for allegedly killing a senior citizen in a road accident in Dadar. The accused, identified as Shashikant Raut , was booked for rash and negligent driving.

A report in the Indian Express states that 60-year-old Shashikant Raut, who was working as a technician with Air India, was driving a motorbike on Monday night in Dadar when he knocked down a senior citizen named Mahadev Tukaram Shinde.

Shinde was a resident of Mazagaon and was working as a helper in Dadar. Meanwhile, the deceased was returning from work around 9.30pm and was accompanied by his neighbour.

Senior inspector of Shivaji Park police station Gangadhar Sonawane said that the neighbour took Shinde to the Shushrusha Hospital but he was declared dead on admission. Sonawane was quoted by the IE report as having added, "After hitting the victim, the accused fell off the bike on the road. He was then caught by pedestrians and brought to the police station."

Raut has been charged under Sections 304 (A) (negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. He is currently out on bail.

