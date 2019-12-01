Mumbai Crime: Ex-cop son nabbed for stealing Rs 32 lakh from company's office

The Vanrai police have nabbed a 37-year-old manager working with Securitrans India Pvt. Ltd for allegedly stealing a bag containing Rs 32 lakh from the office. The accused has been identified as Javed Shaikh. He has been booked under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During investigation it was revealed that Shaikh was working with the Goregaon firm for four years and was responsible for collecting cash from different authorities and then depositing it into the concerned bank accounts. On November 28, the firm had collected R1.37 crore from nine customers, and the cash was with Shaikh. The next day, however, he claimed that a bag containing Rs 32 lakh was missing. He even went to Vanrai police station to lodge a complaint.

When the cops checked the CCTV footage, they found that the bag went missing from inside the office. After interrogating Shaikh, he confessed to having stolen the bag. The cash has now been recovered by the team. Shaikh was produced before the court on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody. The accused is the son of a retired Maharashtra police officer.

