Mumbai Crime: Ex-cricketer Saba Karim's son knocks down 22-year-old woman, booked for rash driving

Former Indian cricketer Syed Saba Karim's 28-year-old son was arrested by Gamdevi police for rash driving on Tuesday after he knocked down a 22-year-old woman at 6.30 am on Tuesday. The accused Fidel Saba - a coach at the Cooperage football ground, was driving from Haji Ali to Peddar Road when the incident happened.

An officer attached to Gamdevi police station said, "Fidal tried to overtake a BEST bus near Nalanda bus stop when the victim, Siddhi Ajay Mandal (22) was getting down from the bus. While she was getting down, Fidel's car knocked her down injuring her badly. Fidal stopped his car and rushed her to nearby Jaslok hospital. The doctors after conducting X-ray examination informed that she had broken her hip bone and had a fracture in her shoulder."

Mandal, a resident of Worli, works as a housekeeper at a gym in South Mumbai and met with an accident while she was heading to work. Currently, she is recuperating at Jaslok hospital.

At the time of registration of the case, Saba Karim was present at Gamdevi police station.

