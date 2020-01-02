Mumbai Crime: Ex-IAS officer's daughter duped of Rs 19 lakh by man she met on matrimony site

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A retired assistant's daughter from Mumbai was duped of Rs 19 lakh by a conman she met on a matrimonial website.

According to the police, the man had identified himself as Mithilesh and claimed to be the vice-president of a Delhi-based e-commerce company, a Times of India report read.

The 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Andheri police on Tuesday and said she had never met the accused in person.

She told police that in February 2019, she received an email from Mithilesh after she created a

profile on the matrimonial website.

A police officer said the woman was impressed when he told her that he was the VP of an e-commerce firm and earned a salary of Rs 1 crore every month. "The fraudster gained her confidence and siphoned off money at regular intervals from February to September 2019," the police said.

The complainant said that in February, Mithilesh called her on WhatsApp and proposed. She accepted

his proposal , but did not tell her parents about it.

"He told me the company was selling a high-end mobile phone at a cheaper price and asked me to tell my colleagues about this scheme. My colleagues then transferred money to me and I sent it to him, but the phones were never delivered. I have paid him at least Rs 2.7 lakh every month for the discounted mobile scheme," the woman was quoted as saying in the report.

The report said the man would often give excuses like he forgot his wallet and asked her to transfer amounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 70,000.

Police said when her colleagues started demanding their money back and the man kept ignoring her, she realised that she had been duped.

She then told her parents about it and approached the Andheri police on Tuesday.

