Mumbai Crime: Ahead of New Years eve, Rs 18,000 liquor chocolates seized from Crawford market

The Mumbai state excise department raided a shop in Crawford Market on Saturday and arrested a 35-year-old for selling liquor chocolates worth Rs 18,000, ahead of New Years eve.

According to the excise officer, the accused was identified as Mahendra Purohit and the chocolates made from whiskey had been bought from abroad.

"Under the Indian Whiskey Act 1952, you can sell these chocolates only with authorised licenses. But the chocolate seized are foreign chocolates and it is duty free which means no tax was charged on it. One cannot sell these chocolates unless it is licensed.

According to the excise officer, Mahendra was earning Rs 400 on every chocolate and he also talked about selling a particular one for Rs 2,000.

"After seizing these chocolates, we are now keeping an eye out for more seizures ahead of New Years eve," Vinay Shirke, Dy SP, state excise incharge, told mid-day.

Mid-day also spoke to CB Rajput, state excise SP, who said that action will be taken if a wrong liquor deal is caught.

"According to the Bombay Liquor provision act 1949, liquor chocolates are not allow in Maharashtra, as they contains a quantity of Liqueur. We will keep an eye out on this type of liquor chocolate on 31 December," he said.

