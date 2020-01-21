Search

Mumbai Crime: Externed criminal returns to assault labourer in Bhandup

Updated: Jan 21, 2020, 07:46 IST | Anurag Kamble | Mumbai

It is still unclear what the exact reason behind the assault was and what weapon was used.

The Bhandup police had taken Atish Kadam (in brown shirt and jeans) through the suburb proclaiming through drums and a megaphone, that he had been externed. Pic/Rajesh Gupta
The Bhandup police had taken Atish Kadam (in brown shirt and jeans) through the suburb proclaiming through drums and a megaphone, that he had been externed. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A 23-year-old criminal, externed by Bhandup cops from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, returned and assaulted a labourer on Sunday night. Atish Kadam, along with his brother and friend, has been booked by the Bhandup police on Monday, all the accused are absconding.

Kadam, a resident of Tembhi Pada has been booked by Bhandup police station for four offences of an attempt to murder and assault. On January 14, the cops had paraded Atish across Bhandup announcing his externment for two years. The modus of the Bhandup cops had become the talk of the town.

But, merely six days later Atish, his brother Umesh, 25, and friend Sandesh, 25, were booked for assaulting a labourer in Tembhi Pada area where Atish was living. "On Sunday night around 11pm, the trio attacked Ganesh Dhandke, 25, for money," said an officer from Bhandup police station. "Ganesh sustained injuries on his head and waist and was taken to Rajawadi Hospital and discharged on Monday," the officer added.

It is still unclear what the exact reason behind the assault was and what weapon was used. "We have booked the trio and a search is on," said Shyam Shinde, senior Inspector of Bhandup police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
STORY OF THE DAY
78-yr-old realises he is eligible for pension as ex-first-class cricketer, thanks to a quiz

78-yr-old realises he is eligible for pension as ex-first-class cricketer, thanks to a quiz