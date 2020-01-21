Mumbai Crime: Externed criminal returns to assault labourer in Bhandup

The Bhandup police had taken Atish Kadam (in brown shirt and jeans) through the suburb proclaiming through drums and a megaphone, that he had been externed. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A 23-year-old criminal, externed by Bhandup cops from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, returned and assaulted a labourer on Sunday night. Atish Kadam, along with his brother and friend, has been booked by the Bhandup police on Monday, all the accused are absconding.

Kadam, a resident of Tembhi Pada has been booked by Bhandup police station for four offences of an attempt to murder and assault. On January 14, the cops had paraded Atish across Bhandup announcing his externment for two years. The modus of the Bhandup cops had become the talk of the town.

But, merely six days later Atish, his brother Umesh, 25, and friend Sandesh, 25, were booked for assaulting a labourer in Tembhi Pada area where Atish was living. "On Sunday night around 11pm, the trio attacked Ganesh Dhandke, 25, for money," said an officer from Bhandup police station. "Ganesh sustained injuries on his head and waist and was taken to Rajawadi Hospital and discharged on Monday," the officer added.

It is still unclear what the exact reason behind the assault was and what weapon was used. "We have booked the trio and a search is on," said Shyam Shinde, senior Inspector of Bhandup police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates