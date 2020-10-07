Mumbai Crime: Externed felon assaults meat vendor in Bhandup

After a long silence, criminals are back in action in Bhandup. In a recent incident, an externed accused returned to the area and attacked a meat vendor in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim has sustained a deep, long cut on his neckand had been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

On October 6, a meat vendor, Mohammed Rafiq Qureshi, 35, a resident of Sonapur, Bhandup, was returning home around 1.30 am, when, Kalya Guddu with his two associates accosted him and demanded R5,000 from him. When Qureshi refused, the accused placed the knife on his neck and when he consistently refused, Guddu slashed his neck. Qureshi cried for help, resulting in the accused running away from the spot.

"The injured called his relatives who took him to MT Agrawal Hospital, where he was treated in the OPD. He then himself came and registered an FIR against the accused," said a police officer. Kalya Guddu had been externed from Bhandup for two years.

"We have registered a case in this matter under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention). The accused have been identified, and they will be arrested soon," said Shyam Shinde, senior inspector of Bhandup Police station. Bhandup has remained a den for criminals for years, with cases of murder and extortion being rampant here. Police officers have struggled hard and put the crime rate under control by externing many criminals from the area.

