Mumbai Crime: Externed gangster, cronies vandalise office, 22 bikes

Vicky Chavhan

After a peaceful Ganpati Utsav, residents of Bhandup witnessed hooliganism by an externed accused and 18 to 20 of his associates in Ramabai Nagar No 1. They vandalised an office and 22 bikes. The Bhandup police have arrested two people.

Bhandup was under the scanner of senior officials when it witnessed 12 murders in eight months and saw several cases of assault. A delegation of local residents had met Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal regarding this. Jaiswal had assured them of firm action. The senior inspector of Bhandup police station was also transferred, and Ramesh Khade was appointed in his place.

But, after a peaceful fortnight and the Ganpati Utsav, a gang war seems to have returned. In the wee hours of October 1, locals said a gang of 18 to 20 men entered Ramabai Nagar No. 1 and vandalised houses and damaged vehicles.

"It was scary. Those people came shouting, broke the headlights of bikes, banged rods on doors, and threw things. It started around 1.30am and was going on till 2.30 am," said a resident.

The police said 22 bikes were vandalised and an office belonging to a local, Akash Kale, was ransacked. Police said the hooligans suspected him of giving information to cops.

Kale said, "I don't know who they were. They ransacked my office. They were calling my name and challenging me to come outside," he said. A police officer, however, claimed the ruckus was the outcome of a skirmish between two gangs. After the incident, Bhandup cops arrested Vicky Chavhan (Barkya) and Priyal Thakural. ACP Arun Sonde said, "As soon as information was received, a police team was deployed. They picked up two accused, we are looking for the others."

