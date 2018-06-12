Mumbai Crime: Failing to loot wine shop owner, robbers shoot him

According to the Vanrai police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm when Chavla and Yadav were crossing the road in front of their shop

The incident took place when the owner was crossing the road in front of the shop along with a colleague

After finishing his day's business, owner of Goregaon Wines, located on Hanumani tekdi road near Virvani Industrial Estate, Sadni Singh Chavla (47) was on his way home along with a colleague Kamlesh Yadav when two miscreants arrived on a bike and shot him dead on Sunday night.

According to the Vanrai police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm when Chavla and Yadav were crossing the road in front of their shop. Two miscreants, with their faces covered, arrived on a bike and tried to snatch the bag that the deceased was carrying. It had around Rs 2 to 4 lakh cash. Failing to rob him of the money, they fired a round at Chavla and escaped. On hearing the gunshot, a police vehicle immediately arrived at the spot and rushed Chavla to a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari. He was later taken to Kokilaben Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Vanrai police station said, "Considering their modus operandi it seems that they had done a recce of the area and had been keeping a close watch on Chavla's activities. We have scanned all the CCTV footages installed near the spot. However, the identity of the accused is yet to be revealed. A murder case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is on."

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old boy shot dead in Nala Sopara

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates