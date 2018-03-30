Mumbai Crime: Fake doctor decamps with gold worth Rs 5 lakh, held

Jewellers from Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar filed complaints against him



After receiving a number of complaints, the Manikpur police arrested a 30-year-old fake doctor for looting jewellers of gold worth Rs 5 lakh. After being produced in court on Thursday, he was remanded in magistrate custody. The police have recovered 170 grams of gold ornaments from him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kavish Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Raipur in Chhattisgarh. However, he currently lives in a rented apartment at Global City located in Virar. He had taken the flat on rent by posing as an MBBS doctor.

According to the police, Agarwal would enter jewellery shops and place orders for expensive ornaments. Thereafter, he would ask the shopkeeper to send someone along with him to his house to collect the payment. While he went in his car, the workers followed him on their bikes. Taking advantage of the traffic, he would disappear.



After receiving three complaints in the matter, the Manikpur police formed a special team and with the help of CCTV footages and the IMEI number of the accused's mobile, they traced him.

"During interrogation it was revealed that earlier the Mulund, Ghatkopar and Bhandup cops had arrested him. After being released recently, he started staying at the rented apartment. He has duped three to four jewellers in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas," said an officer from Manikpur police station.

