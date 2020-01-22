Mumbai Crime: 'Fake' doctor molests patient's 21-year-old caretaker in Goregaon

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Goregaon police arrested a 32-year-old 'fake' doctor for allegedly molesting his patient's 21-year-old caretaker, when he went to examine her.

The Thane Rural police in Mira Road had arrested the accused, Gajadhar Vishwakarma, 32, a few years ago for posing as a doctor. They are probing if the certificates he owns are legitimate.

Police said the 21-year-old used to take care of sick patients and was associated with an agency. A Goregaon-based businessman had hired her through the agency to look after his mother, who is ill. On Sunday, when the 21-year-old woman refused to go to work, the owner asked her the reason and she revealed that the doctor had attempted to rape her.

The owner then took her to the police station and filed a complaint. The police have booked the accused under section 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced in court and remanded to one day police custody.

Police said the accused, who is an alleged fake doctor was on bail since he was booked a few years ago, and was working at a Goregaon-based nursing home. "We will check the accused's doctorate degree and if that is fake, an additional section will be added," a police officer from Goregaon police station said.

