Mumbai Crime: Fake RC smartcard racket busted; two arrested

Mumbai crime branch has arrested two men and busted the racket of fake Registration Certificate (RC) of different Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Maharashtra. Both the accused – Jayesh Mehta and Avinash Borkar would make a smart copy of RC book within 24 hours for Rs 14,000.

The duo had been operating their racket from Kandivli and one of their associates is yet to be arrested.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Akbar Pathan said, "A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered."



Avinash Borkar and Jayesh Mehta

A source at crime branch Unit 12 said, "Mehta would tell people that he could get the RC smartcard made within a day as he is an RTO agent. As people in Mumbai are always in a rush, they would end up signing the deal with Mehta and pay Rs 14,000 for an RC smartcard for a new vehicle and Rs 10,000 for an old vehicle."

"We received the tip-off and started working on this. We sent a dummy customer to Mehta, who got him a fake RC book made within a day. We cross-checked the same RC book with RTO officials who told us the RC smartcard is not genuine," said the officer.

"The Crime Branch officials have seized 16 fake smartcards, wads of dummy smartcards kept for print and printing material. Borkar would help Mehta get the cards printed," said the officer. "The chances of their involvement in making fake RC smartcard for stolen vehicles from across Maharashtra are high as the cops generally match the registration number plate with details mentioned in the RC book," said the officer.

When asked if the RTO officials, too, are involved, the officer said, "We are at an initial stage of investigation and at present, we cannot say if RTO officials are involved or not. We are probing if any private RTO agent or RTO official helped the gang procure the dummy smartcards."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news